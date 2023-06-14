Ashadhi Wari: 48 tonnes of waste cleared from Chandrabhaga Riverbed

During the Ashadhi Yatra, a significant number of devotees visit Pandharpur to seek blessings from Shri Vitthal Rukmini. The initial visitors perform sacred rituals like bathing in Chandrabhaga and prioritizing darshans such as Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Pada Darshan, Kalas Darshan, and Nagar Pradakshina. However, it is unfortunate that devotees have to witness waste, torn clothes, and garbage dumped in the holy water while taking their ritualistic baths.

To address this issue, the municipal administration has initiated a cleanliness campaign to maintain the cleanliness of the riverbed. A remarkable effort has been made to remove a total of 48 tonnes of garbage from the Chandrabhaga riverbed, including 32 tonnes earlier and an additional 16 tonnes on June 14, as informed by Chief Officer Arvind Mali.

The water level in the Chandrabhaga riverbed is declining, and the waste dumped in the riverbed has become visible. To address this issue, the municipal sanitation workers, along with the assistance of JCBs and dumpers, are diligently removing the waste from the riverbed. As the significant festival of Ashadhi Ekadashi approaches on June 29 in Pandhari, famously known as Dakshin Kashi, a cleanliness drive is being conducted by 40 municipal employees on Wednesday. The number of employees involved in the drive will be further increased to 100 per day, ensuring that the cleanliness campaign continues throughout the yatra period.

Chief Officer Mali also emphasized the need to prevent water pollution in the riverbed by deploying measures to control the presence of stray cows, buffaloes, and other animals. Additionally, strict action is being taken against vehicles being washed in the riverbed to ensure the preservation of water quality.