Ashish Shelar asks what was contribution of Uddhav Thackeray in Ram Janambhoomi movement

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashish Shelar said that Bal Thackeray had made a significant contribution to the Ram Janambhoomi movement but what was the contribution of Uddhav Thackeray in this movement?

Ashish Shelar said, I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray what was his contribution to the Babri Masjid demolition. The Bharatiya Janata Party believes that the demolition of the Babri structure was a spontaneous reaction of Karsevak Hindus. This was the demand for 500 years and all the saints of Hindu society were associated with it.

The role of Bal Thackeray definitely benefitted the movement. He had a big contribution and we also congratulate and respect his contribution. But our question to Uddhav Thackeray is what was your contribution to this campaign? You were at home when this campaign was going on and even today you are sitting at home, he added.

Earlier BJP Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil had said that Shiv Sena and Bal Thackeray had no role in the Ram Janambhoomi movement. Reacting to this comment, Ashish Shelar said. He further stated that Uddhav Thackeray became selfish for power and has left behind the vision and thoughts of Bal Thackeray.