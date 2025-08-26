Ashish Shelar Reacts to Atharva Sudame's Controversial Ganesh Idol Video, Says 'No One Should Hurt Religious Sentiments'

Ganeshotsav is Maharashtra’s most beloved festival, celebrated on a grand scale across Maharashtra. A video showcasing Hindu-Muslim unity was posted online by Pune content creator Atharva Sudame. The video quickly went viral. It had a message of harmony. Soon after the video was posted, the content creator faced backlash from the masses online and deleted the video. The incident triggered discussions around religious sensitivities during the festival, with questions raised over whether the issue was being needlessly politicised. Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar spoke about this video and the controversy surrounding the matter during an interview with a Marathi news channel. Shelar emphasized that the government’s stance is firmly based on constitutional principles, which guarantee equality and forbid any form of discrimination. He underscored that no individual should incite or hurt sentiments related to caste, religion, language, or gender. He further noted that both sides must exercise balance and restraint, warning against avoidable provocation.

Ashish Shelar dismissed the suggestion that people should not buy idols from Muslim vendors. He said, “Such a stand is neither the government’s view nor can it ever be. It is not in the Constitution. Artisans of all communities contribute to the making of Ganesh idols, and buyers should be free to make their choices without pressure.” He also added that responsibility lies equally with those making purchases and those objecting to them. He said that buying idols for celebrations from a particular craftsman should not be a topic on which the masses should fight. The ones who are opposed to purchasing idols from a particular vendor should consider whether they are raising their voice for a matter that is necessary in the first place.

Sudame makes many reels for his followers who are based in Pune. He makes many reels themed around the city. His recent video about purchasing a Lord Ganesh idol from a Muslim craftsman sparked huge outrage ahead of the 10-day Ganpati festival. The troll and backlash gained momentum after a Facebook page named Jaysing Mohan published a post slamming the influencer. The post accused Sudame of spreading negativity through his reel and cautioned that he would face lifelong consequences for it. It further labeled him an overrated artist who misrepresents Pune in a negative manner. The viral post, which featured Sudame’s video, sparked strong reactions and brought the controversy to the forefront.

After the video became controversial, and the internet users became angry, Sudame deleted the video from his social media handles. He issued a clarification video and apologised to his followers. He stated that he did not intend to hurt the sentiments of the people. He mentioned that he had voluntarily deleted the controversial reel earlier in the day. He acknowledged the criticism but maintained that his intention was never to disrespect Pune or its cultural identity.