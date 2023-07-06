Ashok Chavan denies reports of joining BJP, says "some people don't like good things happening to me"

Ashok Chavan denies reports of joining BJP, says "some people don't like good things happening to me"

In recent months, there have been multiple reports suggesting that Congress leader Ashok Chavan, along with a group of MLAs, may extend support to the BJP. However, Ashok Chavan dismissed these reports during a media interaction today, labelling them as false. He emphasized that such misinformation is being spread by individuals who fail to acknowledge his current well-being.

"It’s a rumour and I don’t know who has spread it, some people don’t like good things happening to me. It’s a false claim by them," he said.

Meanwhile, a Congress meeting took place in Mumbai today, focusing on the state's political developments and the appointment of the leader of the opposition.

