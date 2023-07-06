Ashok Chavan denies reports of joining BJP, says "some people don't like good things happening to me"
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 6, 2023 05:37 PM 2023-07-06T17:37:18+5:30 2023-07-06T17:38:48+5:30
In recent months, there have been multiple reports suggesting that Congress leader Ashok Chavan, along with a group of MLAs, may extend support to the BJP. However, Ashok Chavan dismissed these reports during a media interaction today, labelling them as false. He emphasized that such misinformation is being spread by individuals who fail to acknowledge his current well-being.
"It’s a rumour and I don’t know who has spread it, some people don’t like good things happening to me. It’s a false claim by them," he said.
Meanwhile, a Congress meeting took place in Mumbai today, focusing on the state's political developments and the appointment of the leader of the opposition.