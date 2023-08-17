Ashok Chavan slams state govt, says "Shasan Aplya Dari is a one-day event"

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan stated on Thursday that ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ is a one-day event. He made this remark during a press conference held after inaugurating the refurbished office of the Vishnuanna Buying and Selling Association in the market committee.

Ashok Chavan emphasized that the Congress party would participate in the Sangli Lok Sabha elections and expressed confidence in securing victory. He further mentioned that preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have already commenced.

“The situation of the state is dire and only announcements are being made. But it is not implemented. People no longer have faith in the government. ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ scheme is a one-day event. It is being taken advantage of by creating communal tension, a riot-like situation is being created to gain an advantage in the upcoming elections,” he said.