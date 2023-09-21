Ashram school teachers hold protest in Palghar

On Thursday, teachers from an ashram school staged a protest at the office of the ITDP project officer cum assistant collector in n Jawhar in Palghar, seeking the fulfillment of various demands.

The teachers of classes II to IV shouted slogans, leading to PO and Assistant Collector Neha Bhosale assuring them that jobs will be given as per eligibility.

A large number of police personnel were posted at the site to thwart any untoward incident, local official said. A video of protesters and officials having arguments went viral on social media.