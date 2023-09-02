Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wins toss, India to bat first against Pakistan

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first against Pakistan at the Pallekele. Pakistan are unchanged as they declared yesterday. On the other hand India have picked Shardul Thakur ahead of Mohammed Shami.

With on Saturday, an anti-climax to a mouth-watering clash between India and Pakistan can’t be ruled out. But rain or not, with a capacity crowd expected for the India-versus Pakistan fixture on Saturday, they have more reasons to rejoice and extend warm hospitality.

Playing 11:

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf