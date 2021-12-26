Asking questions has become a crime in India, we should promote spirit of enquiry in New Education Policy: Aditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday said that asking questions has become a crime in India and we need to promote the spirit of enquiry in the New Education Policy.

He was at Pune for the inauguration of the Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present on the occasion.

"In India, asking questions whether in the classroom or elsewhere has become a crime. In our New Education Policy, we need to promote the spirit of enquiry. Students should be encouraged and given the opportunity to ask questions," Thackeray said in his address.

He said, "We all know that Pune is known as the 'Oxford of the East'. But I am sure that as we are upgrading our education system through policy initiatives such as NEP, Oxford will be called the 'Pune of the Wast'.

( With inputs from ANI )

