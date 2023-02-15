Assam govt ads claim 'ownership' of 6th Jyotirlinga; Maha Oppn fumes

Mumbai, Feb 15 A row erupted in Maharashtra on Wednesday over an Assam government advertisement claiming that India's 6th Jyotirlinga is located at Kamrup in the Dakini hills in the northeastern state.

The ad, released by the Assam government on Tuesday in various media, bears the photo of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeting and inviting people on the occasion of the upcoming Maha Shivratri

