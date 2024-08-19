Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Postponed Due to BJP's Desire to Remove Hemant Soren From CM Post, Says Sanjay Raut

As Chief Election Commission of India (ECI) Rajiv Kumar on August 16 announced dates for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, the opposition leaders and INDI Bloc took the centre attack on the BJP government in the country.

Shiv Sena UBT leader and MP Sanjay Raut said that the BJP has postponed the assembly polls in states because it is afraid of the opposition and wants to remove the Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader from his post.

"Elections are postponed in Maharashtra and Jharkhand because they (BJP) want to remove Hemant Soren from the CM post, break his party and bring instability in Jharkhand. Elections are postponed because they want time for this," Raut said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "Elections are postponed in Maharashtra and Jharkhand because they (BJP) want to remove Hemant Soren from the CM post, break his party and bring instability in Jharkhand. Elections are postponed because they… pic.twitter.com/HamT3egTjW — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

Sanjay Raut statement came amid political crisis in the state of Jharkhand where JMM-Congress government currently at centre of stage after speculation of Champai Sore quitting his regional party. Champai on Sunday said that he was "insulted" during his tenure, adding that till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls, "all options are open for him".

During the press brief UBT leader Raut said that BJP is afraid of losing Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls and they buy votes through 'Ladla Bhai' scheme. He alleged that the polls body is working against the Constitution and under pressure of centre.

"You saw what Champai Soren said after meeting yesterday. The same thing is in Maharashtra. They are afraid of losing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. They are going to be swept in Maharashtra... They want to buy votes through 'Ladla Bhai' scheme... The Election Commission is working against the Consitution and is under pressure," he added.