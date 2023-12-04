Assembly poll results to affect Maharashtra politics, BJP gets a boost

The BJP's victory in three states has come as a major morale booster for the Maharashtra unit of the party, which is eyeing to win 42 seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year. The MVA however, will have to devise a concrete strategy to halt the BJP juggernaut.

The victory will also increase BJP's power during seat-sharing negotiations with Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar). On the other hand, Congress will now have to face a stiff challenge from other MVA allies during seat-sharing discussions for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The victory in Madhya Pradesh holds significance for the Maharashtra unit. The party had formed gov government after overturning the Kamal Nath-led Congress government just like it came to power in Maharashtra by toppling the MVA government.

A defeat in MP would have sent a signal that people were not happy with BJP's 'Operation Lotus'. But now, the BJP has a strong reason to smile as the resentment factor might not have any impact on the poll outcome in Maharashtra next year.

Thakre, Chavan contribute to Cong success in Telangana

Two of the architects of Congress' big victory in Telangana were from Maharashtra. Former president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Manikrao Thakre and former chief minister Ashok Chavan were given key responsibilities in the southern state.

Fadnavis' 22 rallies and roadshows