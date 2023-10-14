ATS inspector Vishwas Patil booked for raping woman multiple times

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Department (ATS) has initiated legal action by filing a rape case against API Vishwas Patil. The troubling incident involves allegations that Patil, who was assigned as a guard, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who had assisted in an investigation. According to the accusations, Patil allegedly administered a sedative to the victim through a cold drink before committing the assault.

The distressing situation escalated as the victim was reportedly subjected to blackmail, with threats of recording and publicizing the incident. Eventually, the woman decided to seek help from the police as the abuse by Patil intensified. This led to the revelation of the heinous act, and as a result, the Azad Maidan police have officially registered a case of rape and are actively conducting further investigations into the matter.

He also threatened her that if she complained, he would kill her family in an encounter as he has already worked with the Anti-Extortion Cell and dealt with several gangsters. He then started tracking the woman’s phone and her location, even unknown people were seen waiting outside her house and she could get videos of the area from Patil, who kept on blackmailing her, the police officer said.

The complainant, a married woman, was involved in various paperwork and permission-related tasks. Patil, who was part of the anti-extortion squad, first crossed paths with her during the investigation of gangster Ravi Pujari. In 2021, when the woman was called in for work-related purposes, she alleges that she was sexually assaulted after being administered a sedative through a cold drink. The Azad Maidan police registered a case of rape in this regard and transferred it to Shivaji Park police.

Patil was booked under sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.