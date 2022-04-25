Attacks in Mumbai being done instructions of CM Thackeay: Fadnavis

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had convened a meeting of all party leaders at Sahyadri Guest House on the backdrop of tense situation in the state. However, BJP leaders have avoided attending the meeting. In this regard, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis took a press conference and clarified his position and attacked the state government. Home Minister Walse Patil has called a meeting of all party leaders. But do this Home Minister has any authority? Everything that is going on in Mumbai is going on at the behest of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Chief Minister himself did not attend the important meeting convened by the Home Minister. Was this meeting for timepass? ' This question has been asked by Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis has directly targeted the Chief Minister over the chaos in the state. He said, "The Home Minister of the state had invited us for an all-party meeting, but we do not think that this government has given any space for dialogue in view of the developments taking place in the last four-five days in the state." If anyone decides to follow Hitler's instincts, it is better to fight than to communicate with them, therefore we have boycotted today's meeting.

What is the point of going to such meetings if the ruling party activists are attacking our leaders under police protection and we are still struggling to file FIRs? ' saying this, Fadnavis criticized the Thackeray government.

'We have never seen such a situation in Maharashtra. We took a Polkhol Yatra. Through this yatra, we exposed all the corruption in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. What else is there to do in a democracy? They attacked our Polkhol yatra and chariot. The authorities think that by making such attacks, we will stop talking about their corruption, but we will not stop, 'said Devendra Fadnavis, challenging the state government.