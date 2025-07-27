Attempt to Kill Family with Electric Shock in Yavatmal: Woman Dies, Husband Survives; Political Rivalry Suspected

In a shocking incident driven by political rivalry and longstanding animosity, live electric wires were allegedly installed around a family’s house in an attempt to kill them. The act resulted in the death of a 37-year-old woman, while her husband narrowly survived. The incident occurred in Anji Naik village, located in Arni tehsil of Yavatmal district, at 2:30 am on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Savita Manesh Pawar (37). On Friday night, Savita, her husband, and their two children had dinner and then went to sleep. Since their bathroom is located outside the house, Savita woke up around 2:30 am. As she stepped out and began putting on her slippers, she suddenly collapsed.Hearing the noise, her husband, Manesh, rushed outside and also received a severe electric shock but managed to survive.

On hearing the commotion, neighbors rushed to the scene and took the couple to Arni Rural Hospital, where doctors confirmed that Savita had died from electrocution caused by contact with a live wire to her right hand. The incident has caused widespread shock and concern in the village. Based on a complaint filed by Manesh Deorao Pawar, Ghatanji police registered a case of murder under Section 103(3)(5) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have maintained strict vigilance in the village following the incident.

Tension prevailed in Anji Naik village after the tragedy. Pandharkawda SDPO and Ghatanji Police Inspector Keshav Thakare camped in the village from Saturday morning, and police security was deployed to prevent further unrest. Meanwhile, Savita's body was sent to Yavatmal for a post-mortem, and her funeral was held in Anji Naik village in the evening.

A case has been registered against six individuals, including Indal Motiram Rathod (47), Sudam Jayram Chavan (65), Ganesh Keshav Rathod (59), Vinod Ramkrishna Chavan (48), Raju Kawadu Jadhav (35), and Chetan Nivrutti Chavan (28). The police have detained two suspects for questioning.