Attempt to murder case against NCP's Awhad, others over attack on Assistant Municipal Commissioner

The Thane city police late on Wednesday night registered a case of alleged attempt to murder against NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and seven others following a brutal attack on an Assistant Municipal Commissioner.Four of the accused had already been arrested, said a police official without disclosing their names.

A case was registered against them under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), he added. Nationalist Congress Party activists attacked assistance municipal commissioner Mahesh Aher, in-charge of the anti-encroachment cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, near the TMC headquarters around 6.45 pm and threatened him, the police official said. Thane Assistant municipal commissioner Mahesh Aher was allegedly assaulted by supporters of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad outside Thane civic body headquarters on Wednesday. Thane Police has registered an FIR against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and several others in connection with the matter under IPC sections 120B, 353,332,307,506,143,148,149