Aurangabad: 1.5 year-old boy falls into boiling water, dies

A heartbreaking incident has taken place at Palod in Sillod taluka where a 1.5 year-old boy fell into a pot of boiling water of cooking rice . The name of the dead child is Hasnain Kalim Pathan.

More information in this case is that a marriage ceremony was organized at Kalim Pathan's house on July 7. Cooking for the guests was going on. This time rice was being cooked in a pan. After some time, the cooked rice was taken aside and the boiled water was kept in the pan. Meanwhile, one-and-a-half-year-old Hasnain reached the spot, avoiding everyone's gaze, and fell into the pot of boiling water before anyone could notice.

As he started crying loudly. Because of this, everyone including parents rushed there. By then Hasnain's skin was badly burnt. He was seriously injured. He was immediately taken to a private hospital at Sillod. After first treatment there, he was shifted to Ghati of Aurangabad as his condition was critical. He was treated here for eight days. However, he eventually died. A case of sudden death has been registered in Sillod police station.