Aurangabad: Civic schools to show live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 launch

Students at civic schools in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, will be able to see the live telecast of the nation's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday, July 14. The students will be shown the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 launch to create interest in science, said an official from the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Announcing the countdown for the lunar expedition, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said in a social media post, LVM3M4-CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION: The countdown leading to the launch tomorrow (Friday- July 14) at 14.35 hrs has commenced. During the launch, the students will also be given complete information about Chandrayaan-3 launching through experts, the official said.

The 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission, which aims for a soft landing on the moon's surface, comes after Friday's launch. If the mission is successful, India will join a select group of countries—including the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union—that have accomplished such a feat.