Aurangabad: Class 12 student commits suicide due to exam stress

The Maharashtra State Board class 12th examination has started today, February 21st. Everywhere, students are preparing for the exam. Meanwhile, an unfortunate incident has come to light. A shocking incident occurred of a student committing suicide by hanging himself in his study room in Aurangabad.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Gurunagar Housing Society in the N8 Cidco area of Aurangabad. The student who committed suicide has been identified as Aman Ravindra Aharewal. Aman Aharewal was studying as it was a Class 12 exam. At night, he went to his room to study as usual.

But he didn't come down on Monday morning. When Grandpa went to call Aman for lunch, Amna was found hanging. He was taken unconscious to the Ghati Hospital by relatives. However, the doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Aman had taken the aluminium ladder from the first floor to his study room on the third floor. Police said he committed suicide by tying a rope to a ceiling hook with the help of the same ladder.

Meanwhile, police suspect that Aman committed suicide due to exam stress.