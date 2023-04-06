Aurangabad rapper booked for objectionable remarks against Shinde govt

The Ambernath police booked an Aurangabad-based rapper, Raj Mungase, for his alleged defamatory song attacking the BJP-Shinde Sena government.A complaint was filed by youth wing leader of Shiv Sena, Snehal Dilip Kamble, with the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath against rapper Raj Mungase on Tuesday.

Kamble is a committee member of Yuva Sena, which is now being handled by chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.Kamble in her complaint said that while using Twitter on her mobile phone, she came across a video by rapper Raj Mungase performing a Marathi rap, which contained abusive language and objectionable remarks against the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Speaking to mediapersons, Kamble said, “It is obvious that this video has blessings of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders. It has come out after the MVA rally in Sambhaji Nagar and has been tweeted and made viral primarily by the MVA leaders.”Mungase, a resident of Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar), uploaded the video, titled Chor|50 khokhe ekdum ok on March 25. With references to Surat, Guwahati and Goa, the song is alleged to have made attacks on the formation of the current Shiv Sena-BJP government.