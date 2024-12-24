Aurangabad Shocker: Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death by Her Husband; Over Suspected Infidelity

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra, a man has been accused of beating his pregnant wife to death over suspicions that the child she was carrying was not his. The victim, Simran Parasram Batham (29), a resident of Sindhi Camp in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, had been living in Ranjangaon, Waluj, for several years. Her husband, Zahir Nazir Shaikh (20), and his mother, Nazia Nazir Shaikh, both from Jogeshwari, have been arrested in connection with the crime.According to reports, Simran had previously been married to Baba Syed, but their relationship ended due to frequent quarrels. She had a four-year-old son from that marriage. Simran later met Zahir and married him through a notary. At the time of her death, she was two months pregnant.

It is alleged that Zahir frequently suspected Simran’s character and believed the child she was carrying was not his. Reports indicate that Zahir subjected her to frequent physical abuse, with Simran complaining about the violence to her mother on several occasions.In November, Simran visited her mother in Gwalior and revealed that her husband and mother-in-law had been physically abusing her. She also told her mother that they had forced her to maintain illicit relationships with other men. Fearing further violence, she confided in her mother during a video call on December 19, telling her that she had been severely beaten, including being kicked in the stomach. Simran’s condition worsened, and she was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Simran’s mother, Phulwati Parasram Batham, filed a complaint with the Waluj MIDC Police Station, leading to the arrest of the suspects. Her relatives, who had come from Gwalior, refused to perform the last rites unless strict legal action was taken against the accused. The police assured them that appropriate action would be taken, and the last rites were conducted on December 21.A case has been registered against Zahir Nazir Shaikh and his mother, Nazia Nazir Shaikh, and investigations are ongoing.