Aurangabad: Student dies after being hit by classmates

An 11-year-old fifth-grade student in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, has died allegedly after a beating from classmates, a police official said. The child, identified as Kartik Gaikwad, had a quarrel with classmate over a trivial seating issue on July 6 and was allegedly hit by four others, during which he sustained stomach injuries, the Daulatabad police station official said.



He narrated the incident to his parents on July 10, who took him to a doctor in nearby Abdimandi village the next day. He died on July 13 while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital here, the official said.

A case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections for causing death by negligence and other offences, he said, adding that further probe into the matter was underway.