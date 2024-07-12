Aurangabad Terror Conspiracy Case: Libya-Based ISIS Terrorist Among Two Charge-Sheeted by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted two persons in the ISISI terror conspiracy case connected with the global terror network’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, linked module.



Mohammed Zoheb Khan, who was arrested by NIA in February this year following searches across multiple locations, has been chargesheeted by NIA along with Libya-based Mohammed Shoeb Khan in the conspiracy to promote the ISIS anti-India agenda. They had conspired to recruit vulnerable youth to carry out terror attacks at sensitive installations across India.

The chargesheet, filed today before NIA Special Court, Mumbai, named the duo as key conspirators in the case (NIA RC-01/2024/NIA/MUM) and charged them under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act. NIA, in the chargesheet, has exposed international linkages in the conspiracy with involvement of foreign-based handlers of ISIS/IS.Investigations in the case earlier by the anti-terror agency had revealed a web of anti-India activities involving the two accused. NIA, which has been working relentless to dismantle the ISIS network of modules in India, had found that the two men had taken ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) towards the self-proclaimed Khalifa of ISIS.

The accused, who had planned to flee to Afghanistan or Turkey after executing a series of terror attacks in India as part of the conspiracy, were also found to be actively involved in developing a website for the promotion of extremist and violent ideology of ISIS. They planned to attract youth from across the world into the ISIS fold through the website.



Investigations further revealed that Mohammed Zoheb Khan, who was recruited by Mohammed Shoeb Khan, had created a WhatsApp group. He had added more than 50 youths from the Aurangabad area to the group with the intent to radicalise and recruit them for furthering the nefarious activities of ISIS in India.



The accused had been sharing videos related to the manufacturing of explosives and the fabrication of IEDs. They had also prepared a detailed plan of action, which included planning, preparation and execution of terror attacks at multiple places in India and actions to be taken after the execution of attacks. The accused persons had conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos and culture, and the democratic systems of governance, NIA investigations had revealed.