Aurangabad: Woman poisons her children to death

A 32-year-old woman is accused of poisoning her two children, who were 8 and 4 years old, to death on Monday in the Sadatnagar area of the city. According to the woman's neighbours, she had regular arguments with her husband for the last 15 days.

Satara area police station inspector Prashant Potdar said, "We learned about the suspicious deaths of the two children. The mother confessed to her relatives that she had killed the children."

After the tragedy was discovered at 11.30 a.m., the children were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead. An autopsy was done at the Government Medical College and Hospital.