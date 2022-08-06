Avinash Mukund Sable bags Silver medal in men's 3000m steeplechase final in CWG 2022

India's Avinash Mukund Sable bags the Silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase final in the Common wealth Games2022. Avinash clocked new national record mark of 8:11.20 ( just 0.05 secs behind Kenyan). This was his personal best. Kenya has won all Gold, Silver & Bronze in all 10 CWG previous editions.



Maharashtra's Avinash Sable from Mandwa village in Beed district... After Tokyo Olympics, Avinash was infected with Corona when he returned home. But, recovering from it, he returned to the field, working hard again.