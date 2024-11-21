Axis My India Exit Poll Result 2024: Mahayuti Alliance to Sweep Maharashtra, MVA Projected to Win 82-102 Seats

According to the Axis My India exit poll result, the Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is projected to form the government in Maharashtra as Pradeep Gupta gave 178-200 seats to the BJP-led alliance two days before the Assembly polls result.

As per Gupta's prediction for the Maharashtra election, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena UBT, Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, and Congress will win between 82 and 102 seats. The Mahayuti alliance will get a share of 48% against the UPA-led opposition's 37% in the 288-member assembly.

Axis My India Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024

According to the Axis My India statistic, the BJP-led alliance is projected to get 22 out of 36 seats in the Mumbai region with a vote share of 45%. On the other hand, MVA is predicted to win 14 seats in Maharashtra's capital city.

Mahayuti is predicted to win 39 out of 62 seats, while the MVA may bag 20 seats. In the Konkan and Thane constituencies, the exit poll predicted the BJP-led alliance to gain 24 out of 39 seats, while the MVA might bag 13.

Axis My India Exit poll also predicted that there is a 31% chance that Eknath Shinde will become Maharashtra's Chief Minister. The poll predictor gave 18% to Uddhav Thackeray as CM, 12% to Devendra Fadnavis, 5% to Sharad Pawar, and 2% to Ajit Pawar.