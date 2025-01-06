Baba Siddique Murder: Bishnoi Gang Targeted NCP Leader Due To His Close Ties With Salman Khan, Says Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has completed its investigation into the murder of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, filing a 4,590-page chargesheet against 26 individuals, including Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The chargesheet was submitted to the Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Monday. The police probe revealed that the Bishnoi gang orchestrated the murder to assert its dominance in Mumbai. The investigation identified Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Siddique, and Anmol Bishnoi as key accused. Anmol Bishnoi is currently detained by US immigration authorities for using a forged passport.

Siddique was shot on October 12 in Bandra East, outside his son Zeeshan Akhtar's office. While two suspects were arrested at the scene, the main shooter managed to flee but was later captured by the Crime Branch. The investigation led to 26 arrests. The chargesheet indicates that the Bishnoi gang targeted Siddique because of his alleged association with actor Salman Khan, who has been a target of the gang due to an incident involving a black buck, a sacred animal in the Bishnoi community. The gang also believed Siddique had connections with the Dawood Ibrahim network. However, there was no evidence supporting claims that the murder was linked to a dispute over Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects. Police officials confirmed that Anmol Singh Bishnoi played a central role in planning the murder, with the gang using violence to establish control over criminal operations in the region.