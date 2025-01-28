Baba Siddique Murder Case: Zeeshan Siddique Names Mohit Kamboj, Anil Parab, and 10 High Profile Builders in Police Statement

Zeeshan Siddique, the former MLA, has named several prominent builders and political figures with ties to slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra of being connected to the murder of his father, Baba Siddique. In a police statement, Zeeshan has demanded a thorough investigation into their involvement in the crime, claiming their actions may have led to the tragic death of his father.

According to Zeeshan, his father had been a vocal advocate for the rights of slum dwellers in Bandra East and West, where developers were allegedly exploiting residents in SRA projects. “Citizens contacted me, as developers were treating them unfairly,” Zeeshan stated in his October 24, 2024, statement. He named several developers, including Prithi Chavan, Shahid Balwa, Shivalik Ventures, Adani, Nabil Patel, Vinod Goenka, Parvez Lakdawala, Mundra Builders, Vinay Thakkar, Omkar Builders, and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, who he said were in frequent contact with his father.

Zeeshan further explained that Baba Siddique had kept a personal diary, and on the day of his murder, October 12, 2024, had noted a conversation with Mohit Kamboj. Zeeshan revealed that Kamboj had contacted his father via WhatsApp between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm, wanting to meet regarding a Mundra Builders project in Bandra East. Zeeshan claimed that he later received videos in which the builder used offensive language about his father while interacting with slum residents.

Zeeshan called for a detailed investigation into all the SRA projects he mentioned, insisting that they be thoroughly examined in connection with his father’s death. His statement has been included in the charge sheet filed on January 6, 2025, which details the involvement of 26 arrested individuals and three wanted suspects, including Anmol Bishnoi, a notorious gangster's brother, and Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Yasin Akhtar, who are said to have played key roles in orchestrating the murder.

Additionally, Zeeshan spoke about his involvement in protests on behalf of the Dynaneshwar Nagar slum residents, who he claimed were being forced to accept rehabilitation tenements in other parts of the city, far from their homes in Bandra East. He also named Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, alleging that Parab held a meeting with slum dwellers regarding an SRA project and later had a false case filed against him after he advised residents not to sign a resolution in favor of a particular builder.

While the police have yet to find supporting evidence for Zeeshan's claims, they have assured that all aspects of the investigation will be considered. A senior police officer confirmed that statements from the individuals named will be recorded, and a supplementary charge sheet may be filed if necessary.

Baba Siddique was gunned down outside Zeeshan’s office in Khernagar, Bandra East, on October 12, 2024. Three assailants, including Shivkumar Gautam, followed Siddique as he left his office around 9:30 pm. Gautam fired six shots, fatally wounding the 66-year-old leader. After the shooting, Gautam changed his clothes and discarded the weapon before returning to the scene and later going to Lilavati Hospital, where Siddique was declared dead.



