Baby blue whale washed ashore in Ratnagiri beach, struggles to swim back

A 40-foot baby blue whale is stranded on the shore in Maharashtra, unable to navigate back to the sea despite efforts from locals and forest officials to push it into the waters. The blue whale, which washed ashore in Ratnagiri district yesterday, was attempted to be guided back into the waters by local forest officials. However, it struggled to find its way back and ended up returning to the shore.

Efforts to return the stranded blue whale to the sea have been unsuccessful, leading officials to request assistance from the Indian Navy. A Naval chopper is expected to arrive in the evening for a rescue operation, but the chances of successfully saving the baby animal appear slim.The blue whale is the largest animal on the planet, weighing as much as 200 tons (approximately 33 elephants). The blue whale has a heart the size of a Volkswagen Beetle. Its stomach can hold one ton of krill and it needs to eat about four tons of krill each day. They are the loudest animals on Earth and are even louder than a jet engine.