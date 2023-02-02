Bacchu Kadu appeals people to vote for Shiv Thakare on Twitter

Bacchu Kadu, a former Maharashtra minister and the leader of the Prahar Janshakti Party, appealed to people to vote for Shiv Thakare, a finalist on the reality show Big Boss 16.

Bacchu Kadu wrote, "From a very ordinary family, Shiv Thakare from Amravati has reached the finals of Bigg Boss Hindi. To vote Shiv Thakare, download voot app and vote..."

Along with his tweet, Kadu also tweeted a picture of Shiv with his father, who's seen sitting at his betel leaf shop named 'Thakare Pan Centre.'

Sihv Thakare is renowned for his career as a reality TV star. He started his journey on MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, where he made it to the semi-finals. Then he appeared on MTV's The Anti Social Network.

In 2019, he emerged victorious on the Marathi reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Thakare joined the panel of MTV Roadies Revolution as a judge for the audition rounds in 2020.

In March 2021, Thakare debuted his entrepreneurial venture, a deodorant brand named "B.Real."

Thakare is currently competing on Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 16 and is one of six finalists.