Bachchu Kadu Ends Hunger Strike After Receiving Written Assurance from Maharashtra Govt (Watch Video)

Maharashtra (June 14, 2025): Prahar Janshakti Party president Bacchu Kadu has ended his hunger strike on Saturday and cancelled a planned road blockade protest after the Maharashtra government provided a written assurance addressing his 17-point charter of demands, which included farm loan waivers and financial aid for persons with disabilities. He had launched the hunger strike on June 8 at Mozari in Tiosa taluka. The protest drew support from opposition leaders and various organisations.

On Friday, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited the protest site and held talks with Kadu. The minister handed over a written assurance from the state government. As per the document, a high-level committee will be formed within 15 days to examine farm loan waiver. Based on its report, a decision will be taken on the waiver. The government has also assured that recovery proceedings against defaulters will be put on hold and discussions will be held to resume fresh loan disbursement. Regarding the increase in monthly allowance for the disabled, the government has promised provisions in the supplementary budget to be presented on June 30. The letter further stated that remaining demands would be resolved after discussions with the concerned ministers and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After receiving the written assurance, Kadu announced the suspension of the protest. “After receiving written assurance from the government, I am ending the hunger strike. The road blockade planned for tomorrow is also cancelled,” Kadu said in a message posted on social media.

"The protest has currently been put on hold because of the high-level committee formed to address the issue of farm loan waivers. The committee is expected to submit its report within 15 days, after which the loan waiver will be officially announced," Bacchu Kadu said while addressing the crowd on Saturday as quoted by IANS.