Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade Meet Sharad Pawar In Pune, Spark Speculations Ahead Of State Polls

Following a strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi are gearing up for the Assembly elections. Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is known for his adept political maneuvers. As part of his strategy for the Assembly elections, Pawar is working to bring together various factions. Today, Bachu Kadu, the president of the Prahaar Jan Shakti Party and an MLA, visited Pawar at his residence in Modi Bagh, Pune. Additionally, BJP leader and former MP Sanjay Kakade also visited Pawar, raising eyebrows across the political spectrum.

Since the Lok Sabha elections, Bachu Kadu's stance within the Mahayuti has shifted noticeably. Following the BJP's decision to nominate Navneet Rana from the Amravati constituency, Kadu publicly expressed his dissatisfaction and later fielded an independent candidate in the same constituency. He had previously stated that he would decide in due course whether to contest the Assembly elections under the Mahayuti banner. Recently, Kadu has been organizing protests and rallies, fueling speculation that he may align with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the near future.

Regarding his meeting with Sharad Pawar, Bachu Kadu clarified, "Currently, political discourse is focused on accusations and counter-accusations. My aim is to bring the issues of farmers, farm laborers, and the disabled to the forefront. I am meeting with various leaders to galvanize a public movement around these issues. We have a total of 17 issues, and I discussed them with Pawar Saheb today. He responded positively to these issues," Kadu explained.

On the other hand, former BJP MP Sanjay Kakade also provided clarification following his meeting with Pawar, asserting that the meeting was not political. Kakade stated, "I visited Pawar for personal reasons related to a friend. It was not a political visit."