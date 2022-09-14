Bachchu Kadu sent to judicial custody in connection with 2018 political protest

A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent Independent MLA Bachu Kadu to 14 days judicial custody in a case of obstructing a public servant during a political protest in 2018.

He was arrested by the Mumbai Police after his bail application was rejected by the Girgaon court. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Kadu however when the MLA appeared before the court today and applied for bail it was rejected. He has been elected to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for four consecutive terms from 2004 to 2019. On 19 October 2014, Kadu won the assembly election, defeating congress candidate Bablu Deshmukh candidate by more than 10000 votes. This was the first time in Achalpur assembly elections that a candidate won three times in succession