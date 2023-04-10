Backstabbers cannot carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy: Kapil Sibal targets Eknath Shinde

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after his Ayodhya visit, saying "conspirators, opportunists and backstabbers" cannot carry forward the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday made his maiden visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister in June last year. He was accompanied to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh by thousands of Shiv Sainiks.In a tweet, Mr Sibal said, "Shinde in Ayodhya: Lord Ram chose: Sacrifice, the path of truth, rectitude. Balasaheb also imbibed those attributes. The Maharashtra chief minister on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same, and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year.