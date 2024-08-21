Badlapur Assault Case: Lawyers Refuse to Defend Accused Amid Growing Outrage

Badlapur residents took to the streets in a massive protest following the horrific sexual assault of two minor girls by a school worker. The public's outrage escalated to the point where they staged a rail roko andolan, disrupting train services for over seven hours. The incident sparked widespread anger, leading to significant public demonstrations. The police, after a delay of 12 hours, finally registered the complaint and arrested the accused on August 17. Given the severity of the crime, the case has been moved to a fast-track court to ensure swift justice. In response to the public's outrage and the gravity of the situation, local lawyers have refused to defend the accused, reflecting the widespread condemnation of the crime.

"On August 17, 2014, two minor girls from Badlapur were sexually assaulted by school sweeper. Both the girls are admitted to the hospital. As a social responsibility, no one will take an attorney letter for the accused", was written on notice board.

About The Case.

One of the victim came to her parents with a complaint of itchiness near her private parts. Upon asking, their child revealed that dada (school worker) touched her private parts, and the same thing happened with her friend. After a medical checkup, the doctor revealed that there is a breach of hymen. When parents went to complain to the police, it took 12 hours to register it.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on August 13 between 9 AM and 12 PM. The family of one of the girls began to suspect something was wrong after speaking to a relative of the other girl, who mentioned plans to report the sexual assault. Consequently, the girl's parents decided to take her for a medical test, which revealed that her hymen had been breached. The child was visibly scared and told her parents that a man had removed her clothes and touched her private parts.

The family informed the police about the incident on August 16. However, it wasn’t until around 9 PM on the same day that the FIR was officially registered. The FIR states that the accused, a constable at the school, sexually abused the girl. The accused, identified as Akshay Shinde, has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as sections 65(2) (rape of a girl below twelve years), 74 (assault or criminal coercion with intent to provoke), 75 (offenses of sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, and 76 (accident or use of criminal force). He has since been arrested.