Badlapur School Case: Family Alleges Headmaster Rejected Abuse Claims Despite Medical Report

The incident of sexual abuse involving two four-year-old girls at a reputed school in Badlapur has shocked the entire nation. Akshay Shinde, a member of the school's cleaning staff, has been arrested in connection with the case. The public is outraged, with many demanding the death penalty for the accused. There is also widespread anger directed at the school administration and the police for their handling of the situation. The delay in bringing the incident to light, which occurred a week after it took place, has further fueled the citizens' outrage. The families of the victims have made serious allegations against both the school and the police, accusing them of negligence and harassment.

The family of one of the girls who was sexually assaulted has accused the school administration and the police of failing to take appropriate action. They allege that the school principal dismissed the medical report confirming the sexual assault, claiming that the injuries to the girl's private parts were likely caused by cycling rather than abuse.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape- Murder Case Echoes the Haunting Assault on Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Nurse

A family member of the victim shared with *India Today* that the girl's parents had to endure long waits at the hospital and police station. The police officers reportedly threatened them and warned them not to participate in any protests related to the case. Despite informing the school principal and teachers about the incident, the family claims that no action was taken. Even after the medical report confirmed the abuse, the principal and teachers insisted that the injury might have occurred outside the school or while the girl was riding a bicycle.

The girl's parents questioned the school about the absence of female staff when the girl was using the toilet. During this inquiry, they discovered that another female student had also been sexually abused at the school. The family further claimed that a male teacher at the same school had committed a similar crime against a Class VIII girl. They also accused a woman police officer of holding a secret meeting with the school management in an attempt to cover up the incident. Following this meeting, the family's claims were dismissed despite the medical evidence, and they were warned not to spread "fake news."

The assaults on the two girls reportedly occurred on August 12 and 13. One of the girl's families admitted her to a private hospital for a medical examination, which revealed injuries to her private parts. On August 16, the family presented the medical report to the school, but the school administration rejected it. The family then sought the assistance of a private organization and filed a police report.