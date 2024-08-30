Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt to Respond to Education Officer's Plea for Stay on Suspension

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to respond a plea from an education officer in Thane district, who is challenging his suspension. The plea seeks a stay on the suspension, which was imposed in connection with allegations of sexual abuse involving two girls at a school in Badlapur.

Balasaheb Rakshe, the officer in question, has requested the Bombay High Court to stay his suspension order while his petition is under review by the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT). The MAT had denied him interim relief on August 26. Additionally, Rakshe has asked the court to prevent the state government from appointing a replacement to his position during this period.

Rakshe approached the Bombay High Court to seek a stay on his suspension order, arguing that the government action was "politically motivated" and that he had been unjustly made a "scapegoat." A division bench comprising Justices A.S. Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil has directed the government to submit an affidavit by September 6, when the court will next consider the plea.

Talekar contended that Rakshe had committed no misconduct and that the government's actions were an attempt to save face following the Badlapur incident. In the case, two kindergarteners were sexually abused by a male attendant within a school in Badlapur.

"The petitioner (Rakshe) has been made a scapegoat. The government made a statement first before the media that two education officers have been suspended and then issued the suspension order," the lawyer said. Rakshe claimed he found out about the sexual abuse on August 18, and promptly contacted the Ambernath block education officer, asking him to visit the school in Badlapur, conduct an enquiry, and submit a report.

On August 20, the block education officer submitted a report, prompting Rakshe to issue a show cause notice to the school president, secretary, and headmaster. The notice requested an explanation regarding the non-functional CCTV cameras on the school's premises. Rakshe also stated that he had forwarded the inquiry report to both the Director of Education (Primary) in Pune and the Deputy Director of Education (Primary) in Mumbai.

