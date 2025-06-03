Bakri Eid 2025: Maharashtra Withdraws Controversial Order Banning Livestock Markets

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn the controversial decision by the State Cattle Welfare Commission to close all livestock markets between June 3 and June 8. According to leaders from the Muslim community who were present at a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, June 2, the state government has also given the thumbs up to upgrade the infrastructure of the 54-year-old Deonar Bakra Mandi in Mumbai.

CM Fadnavis held the meeting to review the preparedness ahead of Eid al-Adha, which is scheduled to be celebrated on June 7. During this celebration, goats are slaughtered to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice. The Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, a wing of the State Department of Animal Husbandry, issued an order last week to Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) instructing them to close livestock markets from June 3 to June 8. The decision sparked controversy, with members of the Muslim community strongly opposing it.

After the meeting with Fadnavis on Monday, Muslim MLAs said that the circular had been withdrawn. According to leaders present at the meeting, Fadnavis assured them that his government is taking all necessary steps to ensure law and order during Bakri Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha. He also assured that there would be no obstacles to the traditional rituals.

Today met Hon chief minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis . under the leadership of our Hon MRCC president and submitted memorandum regarding loudspeaker in religious places issue, Deonar abator problem & about Dharavi destructive development. pic.twitter.com/cEnGXgJOoB — Mohsin Haider (@MohsinHaider68) June 2, 2025

The MLAs also demanded the establishment of more abattoirs in Mumbai and a streamlined process for obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for slaughtering goats in housing societies.

बकरी ईद के पृष्ठभूमिपर देवनार पशुवधगृह का आज दौरा कर पशुवधगृह के संपूर्ण व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। करोड़ो रुपये खर्च करने के बावजूद भी देवनार पशुवधगृह में बुनियादी सुविधाएं नही है। देवनार पशुवधगृह में सुविधा निर्मिती हेतू आवंटित २५ करोड रुपये कहां जाते है?



आज मेरे साथ सांसद प्रा.… pic.twitter.com/6WClHVj52B — Aslam Shaikh, INC 🇮🇳 (@AslamShaikh_MLA) June 2, 2025

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh confirmed that the state government responded positively to the issues raised during the meeting. “We demanded more abattoirs in Mumbai, as the only abattoir in Deonar has not been able to meet the demand during Eid. The issue of NOCs from the BMC for slaughtering goats in housing societies was also discussed,” he said.