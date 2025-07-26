Balapur Fort Collapse: Section of Centuries-Old Fort Collapses in Akola Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)

A centuries-old dilapidated fort in the Akola district of Maharashtra near Balapur collapsed on Friday, July 25, due to heavy rainfall lashing the district. However, no injuries or casualties were reported. A dramatic video of the collapse surfaced on social media and went viral.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: School Holiday in Palghar; Orange Alert Issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Locals recorded the moments of Balapur fort's collapse as the historic structure gave up. On Friday, a heavy downpour lashed Maharashtra, weakening the structure. The fort, once a symbol of regional pride, had become dangerously unstable in recent months.

Watch Collpase Video

Local historians believe the fort dates back to the reign of Raja Jaysingh, making it an important piece of Maharashtra’s architectural and cultural heritage. The incident has sparked renewed calls for conservation efforts to protect such monuments from further decay, according to the India TV news.