Balasaheb Thackeray Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pens Heartfelt Note for Charismatic Leader

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 23, 2024 09:44 AM

ir="ltr">Balasaheb Thackeray, an Indian politician, established the Shiv Sena, a right-wing pro-Marathi and Hindu nationalist party active primarily in Maharashtra. Born in Pune, Maharashtra, today, January 23, marks his birth anniversary. On this day, PM Modi took to X (formerly known as twitter) and penned a heartfelt note for Balasaheb Thackeray.

Narendra Modi wrote on x, "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled. In the hearts of countless people, he lives on due to his leadership, unyielding dedication to his ideals and commitment to speaking up for the poor and downtrodden."

Balasaheb Thackeray was a charismatic and controversial figure. He was known for his fiery speeches and his blunt language. He was also a skilled politician, and he built the Shiv Sena into one of the most powerful political parties in Maharashtra. Thackeray's influence on Indian politics is undeniable. He helped to shape the rise of Hindu nationalism in India, and his legacy continues to be felt today.