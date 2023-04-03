Balasaheb Thorat claims Gujarat police stopping party leaders vehicles from reaching Surat to support Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat claimed that Gujarat police had been stopping party leaders' vehicles coming from Maharashtra to Surat and harassing them in a bid to stop Congress workers from reaching Surat to support Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed an appeal against a lower court ruling convicting him in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi. The court has granted him bail in the case till April 13, the next date of hearing.

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur posted a video of Gujarat police stopping her vehicle to probe about her travel and checking her i-card.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moved an appeal in the Surat Sessions Court challenging his conviction. The appeal has been accompanied by two applications, the first being application for Suspension of Sentence, which is essentially an application for regular bail, and the second being, an application for Suspension of Conviction.

