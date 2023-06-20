Ban cow slaughter from Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that we support Uniform Civil Code, but those who are bringing it should not think that it will only cause problems for Muslims, but it will also cause problems for Hindus and many questions will arise.

Ban cow slaughter from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as there is no ban on cow slaughter. Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar himself used to say that if there is a shortage of cows in the state, we will import them.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandrashekar Bawankule said that the Siddaramiah-led Congress government will next repeal anti-cow slaughter law after repealing the Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, popularly called the anti-conversion law.

Next, Congress will next repeal anti-cow slaughter law also, he said. After coming to power, the Siddaramiah government earlier in the month repealed the anti-conversion law. The BJP leader said that the anti-conversion law was revoked on the orders of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, he did not give much details.