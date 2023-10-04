Bangladeshi family arrested for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai: ATS conducts raid

In a recent development, Navi Mumbai Police have taken into custody a Bangladeshi couple and their adult son for residing in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, without proper documentation, as reported by PTI on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a raid on Monday night, discovering the three individuals at a chawl in the Nerul area. The suspects, a 43-year-old man, his 40-year-old wife, and their 25-year-old son, were found to be without the necessary legal documents to stay in India, according to an official from the Nerul police station. Consequently, the Nerul police have registered cases against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, and the Foreigners Act.

This incident follows a similar occurrence in August when Navi Mumbai police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, for allegedly residing in the country without valid documentation.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) conducted a raid in the Ulve area and apprehended the individuals who had been residing there for eight months without proper documentation. They were also charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950, and The Foreigners Act of 1946.

Moreover, in August, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) disclosed that they had arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals in separate operations across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Two of these individuals were sought in connection with a rape case registered at Navi Mumbai's Nerul police station in 2022. These operations were part of a broader campaign to address the issue of Bangladeshi nationals staying in India without valid documents.