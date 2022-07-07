Bank denies crop loan to 70-year-old farmer, due to old age

A 70-year-old farmer from Takarkheda Purna was denied a crop loan by a bank. Due to old age, they were denied crop loans. However, the old farmer has expressed his grief over what to do with farming now, whether to go to the door of a lender at this age.

Shankarrao Sheshrao Vasu, a farmer from Takarkheda Purna in Chandur Bazar taluka, in facing financial difficulties as the bank repaid the loan from him last year and later refused to repay the loan on the grounds of age. For this, he have been tearing down the thresholds of the bank for two months. However, the bank administration is keeping a finger on the rules and returning them. Now the question is how to set up a farm. He also demanded relaxation of the rule which was an obstacle for crop loans.

"I am a regular bank account holder. Every year the crop borrows and pays on time. However, this year the bank refused the loan citing age. We will lodge a complaint with the Chief Minister" the farmer said.

"The bank does not give loans as people over 70 years of age are not covered by insurance. However, the bank can give a loan if the person makes a case in another name, boy or girl, by giving a guarantor" he added.