Bank Holiday on November 20? Check Whether Banks Will Be Open or Closed on Voting Day for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

The voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is set to take place on November 20, with voters casting their ballots for all 288 seats in a single phase. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.

In light of the Assembly elections in the state, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that banks across Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20. However, essential financial services will still be available through ATMs, digital banking platforms, and UPI transactions. Customers are encouraged to utilise online services for any urgent banking needs during this period.

Stock Market Closed on November 20

Trading on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also be suspended on voting day (November 20). This closure will affect all trading segments, including equity and derivatives, ensuring that market activities do not interfere with the electoral process.

Also Read | Dry Days in Maharashtra for Assembly Election 2024: Check Dates When Alcohol Sale Is Banned in State

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared November 20 a holiday for all employees working within its jurisdiction. This measure aims to facilitate voter participation by allowing municipal staff to exercise their right to vote without work-related constraints.

The ruling coalition, known as Mahayuti, comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). They are contesting against the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, and Sharad Pawar's NCP.