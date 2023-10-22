Banned gutka, tobacco products worth Rs 7.39 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai

Police confiscated banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 7.39 lakh from an apartment in the Airoli area of Navi Mumbai township on Sunday, according to an official statement. Following a raid conducted in the apartment around 1 am, one individual was arrested in connection with the incident, as confirmed by an official from Rabale police station.

Following the raid, the police seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco products, he said, adding a case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

The police were trying to find out from where the stock was sourced. The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.



