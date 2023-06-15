Banner war escalates between Shiv Sena and BJP in Ulhasnagar

In Ulhasnagar city, there is an ongoing banner dispute between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP factions. Last night, the BJP responded to the Shiv Sena's banners by displaying their own banner with the text 'Where is 50 and where is 105?' This move sparked extensive discussions within political circles and gained significant attention in Ulhasnagar.

However, amidst the ongoing discussions, the banner mysteriously vanished around midnight. BJP workers alleged that the banner had been stolen by the Shinde-led Shiv sena. As a result, the two parties are expected to confront each other regarding the incident of banner theft.

The Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency has been witnessing an escalating war of words between the BJP and the Shiv Sena in recent days. This conflict has extended beyond Kalyan-Dombivali and reached Ulhasnagar.

Both parties have attempted to corner each other by erecting banners with critical messages. Following the Shiv Sena's display of banners in support of Shrikant Shinde, the BJP retaliated with their own banner proclaiming, "Where are 50 and where is 105? This is the greatness of our BJP... Devendra Fadnavis saheb's name alone suffices!" The banner was prominently placed at the intersection of Section 17 in Ulhasnagar.

The banner was installed at around 11 pm by Kapil Adsul, the district president of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha. He personally ensured that the banner was put up by 1 am.