Barsu refinery project: Police stop Vinayak Raut's car en route to Barsu

Vinayak Raut, who is a leader of the Thackeray group and a Member of Parliament, was accompanied by local leaders and office-bearers to meet with locals in Barsu. However, when they reached the Rantale check post, Raut's car was stopped by the police, citing the imposition of Section 144 in the area.

Vinayak Raut, along with Thackeray group leader and MLA Vaibhav Naik and other officials, visited Barsu to meet with the locals, as it is Raut's constituency.

The ongoing refinery project in Barsu has led to increased political tensions in the state, with the opposition strongly criticizing the government's stance on the issue.