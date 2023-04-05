Basavaraj Bommai warns retaliatory measure if Maha does not withdraw its health insurance scheme in state villages

Terming the Maharashtra government’s order extending benefits of its healthcare scheme to 865 villages in Karnataka, amid the ongoing border dispute between two states, as an act that threatens the federal system, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned of retaliatory measure if it was not withdrawn.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said, Maharashtra’s move cannot be tolerated. The consequences will not be right if it is not withdrawn immediately. In a series of tweets, Bommai alleged that in the name of providing insurance to the people on Karnataka’s side of the border, the Maharashtra government is taking declaration letters from them stating that they belong to Maharashtra.

This is condemnable. If the Maharashtra government continues its insolent behaviour, the Karnataka government will also implement a similar insurance scheme for the protection of the Kannadigas on the Maharashtra’s side of the border.

A government resolution (GR) extending the benefits of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana scheme to Karnataka villages, was issued by Maharashtra on Monday. The order said 865 villages from 12 tehsils in Belagavi, Karvar, Kalaburagi and Bidar have been included under the Yojana.

Even though the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute is in the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government is trying to create confusion in the border areas of both the states. The order to insure some people on the Karnataka border is the height of insolence and is an attempt to disrupt ties between the two states, Bommai said.

The Maharashtra government should immediately withdraw its order and by respecting the instructions given by Amit Shah, should work towards safeguarding the relationship between the two states, he added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said the Maharashtra Chief Minister is not giving any value to assurance and words of Union Home Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister regarding the border issue, and called on Bommai to act in this regard.