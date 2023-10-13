Basic health facilities mandatory for garba events in state, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that it is a requirement for organizers of 'garba' events in the state to guarantee the availability of essential health facilities and an ambulance at the venue.

He also directed all district collectors to ensure compliance. Garba is organised across the state and many a time political parties are part of it, Shinde said. Sometimes the organisers conveniently ignore this, but now they have to take care of the health of people attending it. The organisers have to have health facilities and an ambulance at the venue, Shinde was quoted as saying in a statement.

Navratri, during which garba events are widespread, start from October 15. There have been instances of cardiac arrests while dancing and precautions need to be taken, the CM added.