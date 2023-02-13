'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

Mumbai, Feb 13 Best friends Shiv Thakare and rapper MC Stan, who redefined brotherhood and friendship in the show, have made it as the Top 2 finalists after Priyanka Choudhary was shown the exit door after making it in the final three.

Priyanka came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her role as Tejo Singh Virk in shows such as 'Udaariyaan'.

Priyanka, who entered the controversial reality show in October along with her 'Udaariyaan' co-star and close friend Ankit Gupta, was making waves on Twitter with fans talking about her win. The hashtag "Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka" on Sunday morning was trending on the microblogging site.

On the grand finale stage, Ankit said: "Priyanka is very strong", when Salman said that she maintained her game strong even after his exit.

Before announcing the name, Salman said right now Priyanka, Stan and Shiv are winners.

Priyanka in the house was tagged as 'jagat mata' for getting into other people's fights and also 'sachaai ki murat' as she claimed to be always standing by the truth in the show.

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song 'Khuja Mat' in 2019. He hails from Pune, Maharashtra. He was just 12, when he began singing qawwali. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. Before getting into rapping, Stan was into B-boying and beatboxing.

His one liners such as 'Shemdi', 'appreciate you', 'Haq se', 'feel you bro' and 'Hindi matra bhasha' and 'Raavas' have caught attention of all across the country.

Stan, who proudly calls himself as 'Basti Ka Hasthi', is one of the most popular faces in 'Bigg Boss 16' as he enjoys a fan following of 7.7 million on Instagram.

Shiv is known for participating in reality shows 'MTV Roadies Rising' and 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2'. Born in Amravati, Maharashtra, Shiv, at an early age, began supporting his father Manohar Thakare, who worked at a betel leaf shop. He later sold newspapers and milk packets to support his family.

Salman praised Shiv for not mentioning his win in 'Bigg Boss Marathi' in the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

